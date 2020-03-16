Local School Districts Waiting for Information from Governor

Iowa School Districts are hoping Governor Reynolds will answer some questions and provide direction as administrators work on plans for moving forward after Reynolds recommended closing schools for 4 weeks. The Governor is expected to hold a press conference at 4:30 Monday afternoon. Mount Pleasant School Superintendent John Henriksen said Monday afternoon the Great Prairie AEA superintendents will have a second video conference at 5:30 pm. He also said he will meet with his staff locally Tuesday morning at 10 am and will have more information following that.