Local Rotary Presentation on Polio

The Evening Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant invites the Public to a Presentation on Poliomyelitis (Polio). You will obtain information about this paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that still threatens children of the World. You will also receive updates and statistics on the countries most affected and learn what Rotary is doing to End Polio. This event will be held on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. Second Baptist Ministries, Inc 801 East Winfield Ave Mount Pleasant, Iowa. A supper of delicious Soups and breads will be served. Help Rotary Take a Bite out of Polio. FREE Will Donation. Proceeds to be given to Rotary Foundation Polio.