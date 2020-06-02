Local Prayer Vigil

Tonight, June 2nd, at 5:00 pm, Iowa Wesleyan University will hold a Peaceful Community Prayer Vigil on central campus at the flagpole. Prayers and reflection will be led by David Bracht-Wager, Sr. Pastor of First United Methodist Church Mt. Pleasant, and Parnell Davis, Executive Director of Youth for Christ SE Iowa. The Second Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant will provide music. They welcome those who would like to bring flowers and notes as the community expresses heartfelt love for those who have faced injustice.

For the health and safety of all at the vigil, social distancing and masks are required.