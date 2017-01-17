Local partnership shows commitment to community health

Henry County Health Center recognizes the value of community partnerships to ensure the health and wellness of area residents. Recently HCHC partnered with the Mt. Pleasant Community School District for an important project that directly impacts the health of students, staff and visitors.

The Mt. Pleasant Community School District needed to replace all three of their current Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) located at the Middle School, High School and Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. An AED is a portable electronic device that checks heart rhythms, and in the event that the heart stops beating, sends shocks to the heart to restore a heart rhythm in a life-threatening situation.

“It was determined that the current AEDs were outdated and replacement parts were no longer available. The schools host public events such as sporting events, band and choral concerts, and other activities. The AED could potentially save the life of any student, staff or community member who may be at the school at the time of a life threatening situation. The middle school and high school students and staff are taught CPR and are introduced to the use of an AED through staff within the school district,” explained Sue Weiss, MPCSD school nurse.

Weiss, along with fellow school nurse Jennifer Striegel, researched AEDs to replace the current equipment. They contacted HCHC EMS Director Dan Walderbach to ask for recommendations on what AEDs to consider. Walderbach sent information on the AEDs used by HCHC in the ambulance and gave recommendations for the district. Soon he contacted the nurses and told them of a grant he could submit to apply for AEDs for the schools.

“When I was approached by the Mount Pleasant Community School District nursing staff asking if I knew of any grant funding for new AED’s, I did some research. I had assumed some duties in the interim transition of our Community Health Director and I found a grant that would fully fund those three AEDs,” explained Walderbach. “I absolutely love helping this community that I live and work in. Knowing that I can help in such a little way that can potentially save a life someday means a lot to me and is the right thing to do as a health center for our community.”

The district was thrilled when he informed them that the grant was approved and he was able to get the district three new AEDs. He offered to assist with the setup of the devices and provide education for staff.

Weiss expressed the school district’s appreciation of Walderbach’s generosity and willingness to submit the grant. This saved the school district a significant amount of money, and most importantly having access to the AEDs ensures the health and safety of students, staff and community members attending school events.

“The Mt. Pleasant Community School District is very fortunate to have HCHC available to provide health services for our students, staff and community members. HCHC provides an ambulance at the home football games, manikins and videos for the CPR training for students and staff, and provides assistance with maintenance, education and replacement parts for our new AEDs. Henry County Public Health also assists the school district by providing flu clinics for the staff, and HCHC has assisted with staff wellness screens,” explained Weiss. “We are very appreciative of Dan’s commitment to the Mt. Pleasant community and his willingness to assist the school district in acquiring the new AEDs.”

MPCSD Superintendent John Henrikson agrees with the value of the relationship between HCHC and the district.

“Mt. Pleasant is very fortunate to have such a community-minded health facility as HCHC. Our school district has been the recipient of many generous acts by the leadership of our hospital,” said Henrikson. “The gift of the AEDs to our school district is another example of HCHC’s generosity and commitment to our community. We appreciate Dan Walderbach and CEO Robb Gardner for all they do!”