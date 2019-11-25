Local Organizations Receive Grants

Written by Theresa Rose on November 25, 2019

– Eight area nonprofit organizations have been awarded community grants totaling $12,050 from the Alliant Energy Foundation.

 

“We’re looking for creative solutions that support our customers and communities,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “Our nonprofit partners are constantly working to make life better. Community grants are one way we stand behind them as they solve problems for families, education and the environment.”

 

These grants are among 144 the Alliant Energy Foundation awarded this grant cycle, totaling over $343,000.

 

Name Grant Program Community
Young House Family Services     $2,000 Bridges Out of Poverty Burlington, Iowa
Mentor Clinton County, Inc. $1,500 School-based mentoring in Clinton and Jackson Counties Clinton, Iowa
Young Women’s Christian Association $2,000 YWCA Empowerment Center Clinton, Iowa
CCSD First Robotics Booster Club $1,500 Central DeWitt Robotics 2019 season De Witt, Iowa
United Way of the Great River Region $1,550 Reading literacy Fort Madison, Iowa
Friends of the Mount Pleasant Public Library, Inc. $1,500 Interactive STEM learning space Mount Pleasant, Iowa
Family YMCA of Muscatine, Iowa $1,000 Annual Campaign Muscatine, Iowa
Muscatine Center for Social Action $1,000 Guest transportation assistance Muscatine, Iowa