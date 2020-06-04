Local Organizations Receive Grant Dollars

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced today that it has awarded more than $1.1 million dollars in 173 grants statewide. This includes $923,372 for emergency relief and another $178,000 in humanities grants to help Iowa cultural organizations rebound from the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. These local organizations received grants….

Midwest Old Threshers-$14,000

Southeast Iowa Symphony-$4,500

The Capital Theater Foundation of Burlington and the Art Center of Burlington-$4,500 each

Villages Folk School-$1,000

Funding for the emergency relief grants was made possible by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs distributed CARES Act funds through its partnerships with the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and Arts Midwest.

The grants are intended to support ongoing cultural projects, preserve jobs and keep the doors open at thousands of cultural organizations that boost the economy and creative life of communities.

“This is good news for Iowa’s arts, cultural and humanities organizations, which have been deeply affected by the pandemic,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said. “We’re so grateful for the unanimous support of Iowa’s congressional delegation for these funds, which help keep Iowans employed and communities vibrant.”

The list of grant recipients includes art, history and children’s museums; arboretums and botanical gardens; aquariums and science centers; performing arts venues, vocal music groups and theaters; historical societies and historic homes; film and media organizations; and arts and cultural heritage festivals.