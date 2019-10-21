Local Official Elected to International Board

ASBO International Welcomes New Board Members for 2020

Ashburn, VA – October 17, 2019 – The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) is pleased to announce the results of the ASBO International Board of Directors election. Congratulations to the following individuals, who will be joining the ASBO International Board of Directors effective January 1, 2020:

Vice President: Ed Chabal, Chief Financial Officer, Mt. Pleasant Community School District, Mt. Pleasant, IA

Board Director: David Ginsberg, Director of Finance and Administration, United Herzlia Schools, Cape Town, South Africa

Board Director: Ryan Stechschulte, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Toledo City School District, Toledo, OH

“All three of our newest board members embody true devotion to the profession of a school business official and bring talent, expertise, commitment, and energy to the table,” ASBO International Executive Director David Lewis says. “We are fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to serve and lead our members through professional development, advocacy, outreach, and recognition.”

The new board members will be sworn in at ASBO International’s 2019 Annual Conference & Expo, October 25–28, National Harbor, Maryland.

Learn more about ASBO International and the ASBO International Board of Directors at asbointl.org. For more information about the Annual Conference & Expo, visit asbointl.org/meetings-professional-development/annual-conference-expo.