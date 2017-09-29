Local Man on Search Committee for VP of Extension

Iowa State University Senior vice president and provost Jonathan Wickert has launched searches for the next dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and vice president of ISU Extension and Outreach. A Mt. Pleasant man will serve on the search committee. Bob Petrzelka, who is on the Council for Agricultural Research, Extension and Teaching, will join other members from within and from outside of the University.

The startup of the searches has been timed so that Iowa State University’s next president, once named, will participate in the interviews and hiring decisions. The searches will begin with the nomination of candidates and development of diverse candidate pools. Laura Jolly, dean of the College of Human Sciences, and Sarah Nusser, vice president for research, will co-chair the search for the next vice president of extension and outreach. Greenwood/Asher and Associates will assist the committee.