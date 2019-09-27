Local Home On National Solar Tour

Steve and Mary Hoyer are having an Open House on Saturday and Sunday, October 5 & 6, from 12-4 p.m. each day. The home, with 1,200 sq. foot of living space, was designed for aging-in-place*, with comfort, low operating costs, and environmental health in mind. Energy efficient building techniques, an air-to-air heat pump HVAC system, and Energy Star appliances plus a 6kW solar roof system should add up to a net-zero – or close to net-zero energy home. The Hoyers will be available to answer questions about any part of the system, including solar. RSVP to https://www.nationalsolartour.org/open-houses/662/, or contact the them directly at mfessary@gmail.com.

The house is one of four homes in Iowa on the tour, and the only home in Southeastern Iowa. It is part of the nation-wide event sponsored by the American Solar Energy Association to showcase and help answer questions about solar. More information about the tour is available at https://www.nationalsolartour.org.