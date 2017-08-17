Local Historic Preservation Commission Recognized

The Henry County Historic Preservation Commission met Wednesday August 17 at the Underground restaurant banquet room in Salem. The minutes of the July meeting were approved with a discussion of this year’s fiscal year immediately following. Chairman Joel Garretson presented a certificate to the Commission in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. Issued by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, the certificate congratulates the Commission on being a Certified Local Government and partner in the Federal preservation since May 24, 1994.

The project to seek nominations to the National Register of Historic Places in Wayland and Jefferson Township is continuing, pending further clarification from an architectural historian and further research by Commissioner Larry D. Roth.

Commissioner Caroline Lehman showed the members a mockup for a historic marker for the Monthel Air Base located east of Mt. Pleasant during WWII, 1943-1944. The Monthel Air Base was home of the US Army Air Corp 82nd College Training Detachment. Commissioners Faye Heartsill and Rosie Kramer are still gathering information on the Salem/Hillsboro Fair and a mockup marker will be created from their research.

Material is being gathered for entry to the County web site for small museums. Sales continue for the Commission’s History of Transportation and only a few books remain unsold.

Vice-chair Caroline Lehman gave a report on the History of Lowell presentation at the Dover Museum in New London last Sunday, saying it was extremely interesting and very well attended.

Following the adjournment of the meeting, the Commissioners were treated to a tour of the Lewelling Quaker Museum by tour guides Cathy and Dave Helman.