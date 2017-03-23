Local Help for Victims of Midwest Wildfires

Over the past two weeks, as cattlemen across Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas fell victim to wildfires, there has been an overwhelming desire among Iowa cattlemen to help. The Henry County Cattlemen are joining the effort. So far four semi loads of hay and one semi load of glutton pellets were transported to a distribution site in Kansas. The most immediate need has been for hay to feed the surviving cattle. Other needs are for milk replacer for orphan calves, fencing materials, seed to re-establish pasture and the cost of freight. But as the needs grow diverse throughout the recovery process, cash donations will be important to those affected. Anyone locally who would like to donate can call one of three Henry County Cattlemen….Tom Miller 319-931-7293, Carl Lund 319-750-6708 or Lloyd Bank 319-931-5028.