Local Electric Company Ready to Work

Cedar Rapids area utility and power companies are working to restore power after last week’s derecho slammed the state. Numerous companies from across the country including Mount Pleasant utilities have sent equipment and crews to help. But even if your power supplier restores your electricity, if there is damage on the house or inside, then you would need an electric contractor. Those businesses are now getting slammed and the residents of Cedar Rapids and Marion are struggling to schedule repairs. Mount Pleasant Electric Contractors has two people in the area available for hire. The local business is reaching out to anyone with family and friends who live up there and asking them to share the Mt. Pleasant Electric number, 319-385-3711.