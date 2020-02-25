Local early childhood board seeking to fund high quality child care projects

The DHLW Early Childhood Area Board is seeking applications from eligible early care and education providers for projects and/or services that increase access to, and capacity of, high quality childcare in Des Moines, Henry, Louisa and Washington counties. Individuals, businesses, and organizations with innovative projects that enhance and expand high quality child care options in southeast Iowa are encouraged to apply.

The DHLW Early Childhood Area is a local government board made up of volunteer members representing citizens, elected officials, education, health, human services, faith, business, and consumer. The Board determines community needs for young children, establishes priorities, and provides funding for local programs offering services to families who reside in Des Moines, Henry, Louisa, and Washington counties.

Applications (RFPs) are due by March 30th at 5:00pm. The complete Request For Proposal (RFP) and additional information can be downloaded from the DHLW Early Childhood Area website at dhlw.org or by contacting the DHLW Director at tbeghtol@dhlw.org or by phone at 319-461-1369.

DHLW Early Childhood Area Des Moines, Henry, Louisa, Washington