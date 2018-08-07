LOCAL CITIZENS RECEIVE GOVERNOR’S VOLUNTEER AWARD

Donnellson, Iowa – Steve Newberry, Tom Mohrfeld, Rick Tebbs, Chris Lindner, and Tina Loges received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony held August 1, 2018 in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Steve Newberry was selected for a length of service award by ISU Extension and Outreach Lee County for his 40 years of service on the Lee County Extension Council.

Tom Mohrfeld was selected for a length of service award by ISU Extension and Outreach Lee County for his 30 years of service on the Lee County Extension Council.

Rick Tebbs, Treasurer, was selected for a length of service award by ISU Extension and Outreach Lee County for his 20 years of service on the Lee County Extension Council.

Chris Lindner, Chairperson, was selected for a length of service award by ISU Extension and Outreach Lee County for his 20 years of service on the Lee County Extension Council.

Tina Loges was selected for a length of service award by ISU Extension and Outreach Lee County for her 10 years of service on the Lee County Extension Council.

Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award Program, now in its 35th year, recognizes the dedicated people who volunteer their time and talent to help fulfill the missions of Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities.

The program provides an easy way for these organizations to honor their volunteers with a prestigious state level award.

“The level of service and dedication these volunteers provide to Lee County Extension is invaluable”, states Lee Ann Shaffer-Smith, Program Coordinator. “The Extension Council is the heart of Lee County Extension.”

More than 500 awards are being presented this year during ceremonies held at several locations around the state. It is estimated that more than 20,000 hours of service, with an economic impact of almost $500,000, were served by this years’ nominees during the past twelve months.