Local Century Farms

There are 354 Century Farms and 119 Heritage Farm that will be recognized this year on Thursday August 17th at the Iowa State Fair. The awards are sponsored by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau. Henry County Century Farms, their owners and year established are: Michael & Konni Prehm -1910. Jerilynn & Terry Reynolds along with Kendra Hotop & Morgan Hotop -1917. Merle, Wallace and Kerry Unkrich -1954. Henry County has no Heritage Farms recognized this year.