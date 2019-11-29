Local Burglaries

On 11/20/19, the Mt Pleasant Police responded to a burglary that had occurred at the Quarter Store in Mt Pleasant. It was determined that someone had entered through a back door.

Officers then responded to several other car burglaries that morning. It was determined that three Juveniles were responsible for the crimes. The female juvenile was located the following day and arrested and transported to a juvenile detention facility. The two males are being charged and warrants will be issued.

On 11/26/19, the Mt Pleasant Police responded to more car burglaries in the 600 block of N Adams. Numerous cars were broken into over the evening hours and items were used which helped identify the two suspects. They were different juvenile males from the above crimes and they were taken into custody and transported to a Juvenile Detention Facility.

The Mt Pleasant Police encourages the public to lock your doors and hide any valuables so they are not in plain view. There have been over 50 car burglaries this year and almost all were with unlocked vehicles.