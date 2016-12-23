Local Burglaries Call for Vigilence

Mt. Pleasant Police are reminding residents to lock their homes day and night. Police were called out Thursday and Friday to investigate three burglaries and one attempted burglary. In three cases the doors were not locked. In the fourth case, that occurred Friday, an individual was spotted by a neighbor cutting a window screen. All four incidents took place during the day. Police Chief Ron Archer said the investigator believes the three calls on Thursday are connected. Chief Archer urges residents to lock their doors. He also said if you see anything suspicious call 911 immediately and let police handle the situation. He advised not to approaching anyone who may be in the act of committing a burglary.