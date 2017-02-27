Local Bands Place at Jazz Summit

Mount Pleasant High School’s jazz bands were among over 90 bands that participated in the three-day Coe College Jazz Summit in Cedar Rapids last week. Jazz 2 won their division of Class 3A Second Bands while Jazz 1 placed second in class 3A. Aminn Ellis was named Outstanding Musician in 3A. Trever Linkin was one of three to received Honorable Mention in 3A. Among 3A Second Bands, Annika Rynders was one of four to receive Honorable Mention for outstanding musicianship.