LOCAL ARRESTS

On 3/19/17, at approximately 10:34 hours, the Mt Pleasant Police Department responded to 408 E Becky Ln in Mt Pleasant, IA for a domestic disturbance call. Upon investigation it was determined that Eric and Isabelle Ellison had been shooting firearms inside the residence. The investigation led to an incendiary device being located. A search warrant was issued and subsequently items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were located.As a result of the investigation, both Eric and Isabelle Ellison were charged with Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine more than five grams, a Class B Felony, Possession of Precursors with intent to manufacture meth, a Class D Felony, Child Endangerment, and Reckless use of Firearms, both Aggravated Misdemeanors. Eric was also charged with Possession of an Incendiary Device, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. They were charged and turned over to the Henry County Jail pending arraignment. The Mt Pleasant Police Department was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Office of the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and Department of Narcotics Enforcement. This investigation was partially a result of concerned citizens assisting by calling in suspicious activity. Mt Pleasant Police continues to urge citizens to call in any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agencies.

At around 3:40 am Tuesday morning the Henry County Law Center received a report from Washington County concerning two people who passed forged $100 bills at the Ainsworth Truck Stop around 3:30 am. The vehicle containing the suspects was spotted by Mt. Pleasant police and it was determined that they had passed forged $100 bills at the Pilot Truck Stop in Mt. Pleasant. Arrested by police were Tangela Robertson age 27 of Cedar Rapids, Janee Jackson 23 of Bourbonnais, Ill., and Devonjae Thomas age 27 of Chicago. All those arrested were taken to the Henry County jail and charged with ongoing criminal conduct a Class-B Felony, plus more charges may be filed as the investigation continues. The Henry County Sheriffs Office assisted in the investigation.