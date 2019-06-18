Local American Legion Post 100th Anniversary

American Legion Bob Tribby Post 58 Mount Pleasant will be hosting a 100th Anniversary Celebration, honoring the founding of the American Legion. This free program begins at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 23rd. It will be held at the Veterans Hall, 103 South Jackson Street, Mount Pleasant. All eight past and present Henry County American Legion posts will be recognized; historical memorabilia will be displayed and refreshments served. Questions – 319-385-4983.