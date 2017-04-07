Local agencies team up to host a free family concert and carnival

The Southeast Iowa Early Childhood Summit will feature a free family concert with Jim Gill on Saturday April 29th at 10:00am in the IW Student Activity Center Gymnasium, 601 N Main St, Mt. Pleasant, IA. Families and kids of all ages can enjoy a day of music and interactive learning. Following the music concert families can grab a snack and have fun at any of the 14 interactive tables. Visit the nature table hosted by Lee County Conservation or get a photo taken with Wesley the Tiger. Learn self defense for kids with Andy from ATA Taekwondo, sing along with Elizabeth from the Joy of Music, and get a vision screening compliments of Washington County Public Health. Families can find a list of all the summit activities and RSVP for the event at earlydevelopment.org. An RSVP is not necessary, but families who do will receive a gift when they arrive.

The Southeast Iowa Early Childhood Summit is a local event that was envisioned by members of the Southeast Iowa Regional Parent Council who wanted to have fun and informative events closer to home. “Why do we always have to go to Des Moines for good events?” Thanks to the collaborative efforts and funding from local organizations such as Children First, DHLW Early Childhood Area, and Community Partnerships for Protecting Children (CPPC) the 2nd annual Early Childhood Summit will take place on Saturday April 29th on the Iowa Wesleyan University campus.

All summit activities are free and open to the public. In addition to the concert and carnival the summit includes a keynote presentation by musician Jim Gill starting at 8:30am and various classes throughout the day. Classes are open to the public and available to childcare professionals for credit.

To learn more about Southeast Iowa Early Childhood activities and the partners who support them visit the website at earlydevelopment.org. To learn more about your local early childhood area board contact Tasha Beghtol tbeghtol@dhlw.org 319-461-1369 or Ginger Knisley ginnylyn08@gmail.com.