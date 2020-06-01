Lloyd E. Lee

Lloyd E. Lee, 90, of Salem passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Salem East Cemetery. Friends may call at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m… The family will not be present. Military Honors will be conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard and Fireman’s Honors will be conducted by the Southeast Iowa Regional Fire Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to the Salem Fire and Rescue, Salem Veterans Memorial and to Great Rive Hospice House in his memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.

