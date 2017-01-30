Lloyd A. Orr

Lloyd A. Orr, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Park Place Elder Living.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m., at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant. Military rites will be accorded at 3:00 p.m., by the Henry County Honor Guard, after which the family will greet friends until 5:00 p.m. that afternoon. Following visitation, cremation will be accorded. Graveside services and burial will be at a later date in Kossuth Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to American Heart Association or HCI (Hospice) Care Services. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.