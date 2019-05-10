LIVE: State Qualifying Track Meet

LIVE: State Qualifying Track MeetWritten by Nathan Bloechl on May 10, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — nathanb@977thebolt.com
Mount Pleasant, IA — Several area athletes are gunning for the 2019 State Track and Field Meet in Des Moines next week at this afternoon/evening’s State Qualifying meet here in Mount Pleasant.
Some good news early:
- Girls’ sprint med team of Lamm/Lamm/VanTiger/Cristoforo qualify!
- Abby Ryon wins with 3000m run to qualify!
- Lexi Magnani and Ashley Brumbaugh are both headed to state in the shot put.
Follow this post for more updates as the afternoon progresses.
Updates:
- Sam Beatty qualifies for state in the High Jump.
- Rylan Seberg qualifies in the Long Jump.
- Boys and Girls 4×800 both qualify.
- Cody Mertens qualifies in the 3200m run.
- Boys and Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay both move on.
- Alyssa Striegel won the shot put, she’ll qualify for state.
- Riley McQuiggin was second in the shot, moving on to state.
- Both boys’ and girls’ DMR teams are moving on to state.
- Chase Lamm won the boys’ 110m HH’s. The senior advances to the Blue Oval.
- Jacob Stukerjurgen won the 800m run, he’s on to Des Moines next week.
- 400 IH’s: Maggie Cristoforo and Lamm both qualify.
- 1500: Abby Ryon sweeps both the 1500m run, 3000m run.
- Boys’ 4×100 advances with a 2nd place finish.
Team Scoring:
Mount Pleasant girls’ finish second with a team score of 152, dropping to first place Davenport Assumption by only nine.
Mitch Anderson’s boys’ group were champions, with 153 team points.
Saturday Programming:
Listen to both Mitch Anderson and Scott Lamm tomorrow morning on KILJ Sports.