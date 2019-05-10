LIVE: State Qualifying Track Meet

By: Nathan Bloechl — nathanb@977thebolt.com

Mount Pleasant, IA — Several area athletes are gunning for the 2019 State Track and Field Meet in Des Moines next week at this afternoon/evening’s State Qualifying meet here in Mount Pleasant.

Some good news early:

Girls’ sprint med team of Lamm/Lamm/VanTiger/Cristoforo qualify!

Abby Ryon wins with 3000m run to qualify!

Lexi Magnani and Ashley Brumbaugh are both headed to state in the shot put.

Follow this post for more updates as the afternoon progresses.

Updates:

Sam Beatty qualifies for state in the High Jump.

Rylan Seberg qualifies in the Long Jump.

Boys and Girls 4×800 both qualify.

Cody Mertens qualifies in the 3200m run.

Boys and Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay both move on.

Alyssa Striegel won the shot put, she’ll qualify for state.

Riley McQuiggin was second in the shot, moving on to state.

Both boys’ and girls’ DMR teams are moving on to state.

Chase Lamm won the boys’ 110m HH’s. The senior advances to the Blue Oval.

Jacob Stukerjurgen won the 800m run, he’s on to Des Moines next week.

400 IH’s: Maggie Cristoforo and Lamm both qualify.

1500: Abby Ryon sweeps both the 1500m run, 3000m run.

Boys’ 4×100 advances with a 2nd place finish.

Team Scoring:

Mount Pleasant girls’ finish second with a team score of 152, dropping to first place Davenport Assumption by only nine.

Mitch Anderson’s boys’ group were champions, with 153 team points.

Saturday Programming:

Listen to both Mitch Anderson and Scott Lamm tomorrow morning on KILJ Sports.