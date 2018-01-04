Live Healthy Iowa 10-Week Challenge Sign-Up

The 10 week wellness challenge starts January 22nd and provides participants with a fun opportunity to be active while engaging in a simple and affordable team-based challenge. For just $22, each participant receives access to a personal dashboard to record progress and set and monitor goals, a t-shirt, one-year magazine subscription, and much more!

Come to the Fellowship Cup Tuesday, January 9th at 5:30pm and sign up for a team (bring $22 per person) or learn how to form your own team with friends and family. Sample a “skinny” guacamole and enter to win fun prizes! If you can’t make it, learn more and form your own team at www.LiveHealthyIowa.org. Use Group ID: LHIHENRY to be a part of the Henry County competition.

The Fellowship Cup is located at 203 N. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant.

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host the monthly community wellness education series. The next workshop will be on February 6th and focus on how to roast vegetables. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops or call 319-385-6523.