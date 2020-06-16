Live Graduation but no Prom at MP

On Monday, June 15, administrators from the Mount Pleasant Community School District met with Henry County Health Department officials to discuss procedures and COVID-19 mitigation strategies for High School events this summer.

Mount Pleasant Community High School will host a live graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 27, at Mapleleaf Stadium. High School baseball and softball started competition on Monday.

Unfortunately, after much discussion, the adminstraters do not see a path forward for hosting prom this summer. To that end, they regret to inform students that Prom 2020 has been cancelled.

While the district understands this news will be disappointing for many students, they simply could not find a solution that allowed students to experience prom while maintaining current mitigation guidelines and adhering to the Governor’s proclamation. The decision was arrived at after reviewing all options and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of students and families.