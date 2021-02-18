Live: 2021 Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships Day 1

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — Follow along here for updates from throughout Day 1 of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships.

Here’s a look at first round results and updates:

1A:

120 – Marcel Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (20-4) over Kaden Abbas (AGWSR). Lopez to the second round Friday.

132 – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) wins via decision (11-4) over Cael Bridgewater (North Linn). Aney will wrestle next on Friday in the second round.

145 – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (18-2) over Treynor’s Duncan Clark. Lopez to the second round Friday morning.

152 – Josh Glendening (New London) wins via decision (6-4) over Brett Peterson (Lake Mills). Glendening advances to Friday morning’s second round.

170 – Boden Pickle (New London) loses via fall to Don Bosco’s Cade Tenold.

Pickle loses via fall to Central Springs’ Kaden Jacobson in his consolation matchup. Pickle sees his tournament come to a close.

195 – Currey Jacobs (New London) loses via fall (5:49) to Ronan Poynton (Regina).

Jacobs wins via fall over Cade Striegle (Sigourney-Keota) in the first round consolations. Jacobs keeps his season alive and will wrestle on Friday.

285 – Landon Provino (WACO) loses via fall (0:38) to Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville)

Provino loses via fall (1:13) to Cody Fox (East Buchanan) in the first round consolations. Provino sees his tournament come to a close.

2A:

113 – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) wins major dec. (16-5) over Tytan Guerrero (Williamsburg). Scorpil advances to Friday’s second round.

120 – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) wins via major dec. (8-0) over Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont). Frazier will move on to Day 2 on Friday.

145 – Sam West (NDWB-Danville) loses via decision (6-2) to Jackson Rolfs (Decorah). West to the consolation first round.

West loses via fall (1:33) to Landon Fenton (Prairie City-Monroe). West sees his season come to a close.

152 – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) wins via tech. fall (16-0) over Joey Potter (Osage). Molle advances to the Elite Eight tomorrow.

160 – River Belger (NDWB-Danville) loses via tech. fall (20-5) to Hayden Taylor (Solon). Belger will wrestle his first round consolation later this evening.

Belger wins via decision (4-3) over Hunter Bye (Cresco/Crestwood) to advance to Friday’s second day.

170 – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins via major dec. (9-1) over Garret Paulson (Estherville Lincoln Central). Walrath to the second round on Friday.

285 – Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU) wins via dec. (5-0) over Nick Bronstad (Okoboji). Malone advances to the round of eight tomorrow.