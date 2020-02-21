Live: 2020 State Wrestling Day Two

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

It’s moving day at the 2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament.

Four more individuals will get eliminated in each weight class today as the podium winners will be in clear focus.

Here’s KILJ’s-area athletes competing today.

Today’s schedule is as follows:

Friday, February 21

Session 4 | Class 3A & 2A Quarterfinals | 9 a.m.

Session 5 | Class 1A Quarterfinals & Class 3A Semifinals| 2:30 p.m.

Session 6 | Class 2A & 1A Semfinals | 7:30 p.m.

3A Second Round and Consolations:

113 – #3 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) down 3-1 with 0:12 in the third period, took down Lane Cowell (Fort Dodge) to tie things up. Frazier then won 8-3 in overtime after a take-down and three near fall points. Thrilling start to Day Two. Frazier now moves to the semifinal round where he will scrap with #1 Bailey Roybal of Waverly-Shell Rock.

132 – #5 Duncan Delzell (Burlington) lost via fall to #2 Aidan Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) in 3:56 in his first match of the day, but came back to defeat Linn-Mar senior Samuel Gisaya to advance into the medal round tomorrow. Delzell has assured himself a spot on the podium at 132.

138 – #3 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) held off a late surge by #6 James Edwards (Johnston) to win via decision, 3-2. Molle moves to the semifinals against #2 Dreyzon Phillips (Fort Dodge).

220 – Diego Lozano (Fort Madison) wins via fall over Alex Hudson (Dubuque Hempstead) in 0:33. Lozano assured of a spot on the podium.

2A Second Round:

106 – #5 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union) wins via decision (6-2) over Arnie Galvan (Mount Vernon) to advance to the semifinal round. Scorpil will square off with #2 McKinley Robbins (Greene County) in that match.

1A Second Round and Consolations:

113 – #1 Marcel Lopez (New London) vs. #7 Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon)

120 – #7 Josh Glendening (New London) vs. #10 Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) OR #9Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR)

126 – #9 Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) vs. #1 Adam Allard (West Sioux-Hawarden) OR Seth Danker

132 – Jalen Collins (WACO) vs. #9 Nate Thomsen (East Sac County) OR Easton Larson (Don Bosco)

138 – #5 Dominic Lopez (New London) vs. #7 Jordan Khommanyvong (South Central Calhoun)

152 – Jaden Williams (WACO) vs. #2 Marshall Hauck (Lisbon) OR #5 Tate Entriken (Hudson)

160 – #4 Gabe Carter (New London) vs. #1 Cade Tenold (Don Bosco)

170 – Currey Jacobs (New London) vs. #4 Drew Venteicher (Lenox) OR #3 Tristan Mulder (Western Christian)

285 – Keegan Akers (Mediapolis) vs. Isaac Steffens (Postville) OR #1 Chet Buss (North Butler)

(Photo Courtesy: Iowa High School Athletic Association)