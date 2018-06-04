Lisa McCalister Celebration of Life Change

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the visitation and funeral for Lisa M. McCalister are being delayed by 24 hours .

A celebration of life for Lisa M. McCalister, 61, of Wayland, will be held Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 11:00AM at the Beatty Funeral Home in Wayland. Visitation will be held Monday, June 4, from 1 – 6 PM at the Beatty Funeral Home in Wayland, where the family will greet friends from 4 – 6PM. A general memorial fund has been established. Lisa M. McCalister died Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Lisa Marie (Brooks) McCalister was born July 31, 1956 in Danville, IL., the daughter of Robert and Phyllis Brooks. She attended Indiana State University and worked as an accountant in IT for 30 years.

Survivors include her son Matthew McCalister, two daughters: Sherry (Jeff) Burton and Kerri McCalister, five grandchildren: Destiny, Carolanne, Ariana, Ariel and Kara, her parents Robert and Phyllis Brooks and one brother Larry (Wendy) Brooks.

Preceding Lisa in death was her sister Marcy.