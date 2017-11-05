LIP SYNC BATTLE HELD SATURDAY NIGHT

Main Street Mt. Pleasant held their Lip Sync Battle in the Iowa Wesleyan Chapel Auditorium Saturday night and several of the trophies won will remain on campus. The Diverse Motown Dancers won the overall peoples choice title and the best choreography award. Another Wesleyan dance group finished 2nd in peoples choice. Third place in people choice went to Ashley Hobbs and Guests, they also won best props and best costume awards. There were a total of eight acts that performed.