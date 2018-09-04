Linette Cook

Linette Cook, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, following a lengthy illness.

Visitation will begin Friday, September 7, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with family present from 5-7 p.m. that evening. The funeral service will be Saturday, September 8, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with Nicole Payne Slabach, officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem South Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born October 16, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, IA, Linette Marie was the daughter of Herbert Ellsworth and Dorothy Marie (Pickard) Payne. She spent her formative years in Salem, IA, and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1969. She attended Friends Bible College in Haviland, KS, and later took secretarial training in Salem, OR. On August 31, 1973, Linette married Dave Cook in Riverton, WY.

Linette worked as a certified nursing assistant in various nursing homes, worked many years in food service, and spent 15 years at Walmart, both in Oregon and Mt. Pleasant, as a cashier,

customer service and as a pharmacy assistant. She was raised in the Salem Friends Church and later attended Faith Christian Outreach Church. Linette loved music and played piano, accordion, the clarinet in the high school band, and enjoyed singing. A nature lover, Linette enjoyed being outdoors watching wildlife.

Preceding Linette in death were her parents, and a daughter, Angel Marie, in infancy.

Along with her husband, Dave, Linette is survived by three sons, Jessie (Yvonne) Cook of Mt. Angel, OR, Christopher (Olivia) Cook of Las Vegas, NV, and Nathan Cook of Payette, ID; two brothers, Leonard (Shirley) Payne of West Union, WV, and Lewis (Cherry) Payne of Kalona, IA; and seven grandchildren, Jacob, Micah, Alex, Katie, Alyssa, Ava, and Colton.