Linda Mott

Linda Mott, 64, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on October 31, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was born on January 30, 1954 in Fargo, North Dakota to Richard and Marlys Anderson Hartman.

Linda worked as the City Clerk for the City of Keosauqua for nearly a decade and worked as an assistant to the Van Buren County Attorney before her retirement. She was a member of the Stockport United Methodist Church. Linda enjoyed traveling, landscaping and gardening. She was an excellent cook, preparing elaborate meals for family and friends. Linda had an especially close relationship with her family and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her longtime partner, Dave Weller of Keosauqua, Iowa; a daughter, Sarah (Adam) Bell of Wapello, Iowa; her mother, Marlys Hartman of Conway, Arkansas; two brothers, Don (Lois) Hartman of Birmingham, Iowa, Steven Hartman of Mountain View, Arkansas; a sister, Sandy Sweeney of Conway, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Hartman; and a brother, Roger Hartman.

Per her wishes, her body has been cremated. A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Visitation with the family present will begin at 3:00 p.m. and continue to the time of the service at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorial contributions in Linda’s honor may be made to the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center and may be left at the funeral home or mailed to 517 Laurel Dr., Wapello, Iowa 52653. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.