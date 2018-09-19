Linda Marie Groff final arrangements

Linda Marie Groff, 71 of Wayland, died peacefully at her home in Wayland, Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, September 21, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Bernie Weir officiating. Burial will follow in the North Hill Cemetery near Wayland. Visitation will be from Noon till 7:00PM Thursday at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington with family receiving friends from 5-7:00PM followed by a prayer service at 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been designated to the Catholic Daughters or Great River Hospice.

Linda was born August 23, 1947 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa the daughter of William H. and Kathryn (Wolf) Thoma. She graduated from WACO in 1966 and received her Associate Degree from Southeastern Community College. Linda married Kenneth R. Groff on December 4, 1970 at St. James Catholic Church.

She was a member of St James Catholic Church, TTT and Mary 8s pinnacle club. Linda was employed with WACO schools for 31 year and 15 years at Wal Mart in Washington. She enjoyed traveling, friends, family, doing crafts for teachers and students and was a lifelong Cubs fan.

Survivors include son Michael (Robyn) Groff of Iowa City and daughter Lisa Groff of Washington; sister Pat (Chuck) Hession of Iowa City; brother in law Leland Groff of Keota; two grandchildren Olivia and Elizabeth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth and brother William.