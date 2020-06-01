Linda Lou Moyle

Linda Lou Moyle, 76, of Hopkins, MN formerly of Mt. Pleasant, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Augustana Chapel View.

In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, guidelines for appropriate social distancing and the wearing of face masks will be followed. Visitation will begin after noon on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Olson-Powell Chapel with Reverend David Plooster officiating. Interment will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Timber Bay Youth Investment or Muscular Dystrophy Association. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Linda Lou was born on December 27, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, IA, to Richard and Elloise (Barton) Moyle. A little bundle of joy, she gave Richard and Elloise so much love. Linda overcame many challenges in her life but always had a smile on her face and love in her heart for anyone she met. In 1956, Linda and her family moved to La Crosse, WI, and called this home for the next 35 years. A few years later, Linda became a big sister to Lori Lea and a lifelong bond began. She was the best sister anyone could ask for pouring out the most amazing love and care on her.

Linda attended school and also took ceramic classes at the Y. Although some things took her a bit longer to learn, she excelled in the world of ceramics. In the early 60’s “Linda’s Ceramics” was born. Along with her mom, Linda started a ceramic shop in their basement. They did it all – poured the molds, painted the greenware, to sell their ceramics at local craft shows. Not only that, Linda taught ceramics to many wonderful people over the years. She was deeply loved by each of her students and built many friendships throughout the years.

In 1990, Linda and her parents moved back to Mt. Pleasant where they lived for the next 27 years. She eventually got her driver’s license and her very own car. Linda began working at Hardee’s, and then McDonald’s where she greeted the regular guests with that infectious smile. You could hear “Hi Linda” from people all over town. Linda loved helping out at nursing homes, working in her garden, and caring for all of her precious pets. In 1991, she became an aunt to “her boy” Nathan. From the first time she held him it was love at first sight and their unconditional love for each other could be seen by anyone who saw them together. Unfortunately, in 2015, she suffered from a stroke that moved her to Arbor Court and then to Augustana Chapel View in Hopkins, MN to be closer to her sister and family. Linda always faced many challenges in her life with grace, hope and determination. Sadly, the coronavirus got a hold of Linda and took her away from us too soon. We hold tight to the fact that she is with her Heavenly Father and no longer in pain, and she is with dear family and friends that went before her.

Linda is survived by her mother, Elloise of Hopkins, MN; sister, Lori (John) Schlatter and nephew, Nathan Schlatter, all of Hopkins, MN; uncle and aunt, Wes and Gerry Barton of Mt. Pleasant, IA; and many, many cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Richard; baby brother, Richard Dale; maternal grandparents, J F and Marie Barton; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Nina Moyle.