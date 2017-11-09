Linda Kiene

Linda M. Kiene, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 13, 2017, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., that same day, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Earl Swigart officiating. Following the service, Linda will be cremated. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Carcinoid Cancer Foundation or Great River Hospice. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.