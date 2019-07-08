Linda Kent

Linda L. Kent, 72, of Donnellson passed away Saturday morning at her home.

Born May 18, 1949 at Hannibal, Missouri the daughter of Ray and Melba (Bischoff) Drebenstedt. On May 23, 1970 in the Kingston United Methodist Church she married John Kent.

Survivors in include her husband John. Three sons: Leroy (Janel) Kent of Donnellson, David Kent of Keokuk and Martin Kent of Donnellson. Five grandchildren: Travis, Alex, Mason, Brittany and Riley. One sister Ruth Groene of Delphos, Ohio and one brother Dick Drebenstedt of Mediapolis, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law and one great grandson.

Linda was a member of the Donnellson United Methodist Church where she helped with Vacation Bible School and the Blood Mobile. She worked as an LPN at Sacred Heart Hospital and the Donnellson Health Center. She also babysat for many of the neighborhood kids. She enjoyed the farm, birds, nature and gardening. Linda gave every animal on the farm a name.

Friends may call after noon Tuesday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with the family meeting friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday evening.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday July 10, 2019 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor David Barrett officiating.

Burial will be in the Embury Cemetery near Donnellson.

Memorials may be made in her memory to the Donnellson United Methodist Church or the PAW Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.