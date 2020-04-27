Linda Kay Hardin Ohnoutka

Linda Kay Hardin Ohnoutka, 72, of Elkridge, Maryland, formerly of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home in Maryland.

She was born on February 20, 1948, the daughter of Floyd Richard “Dick” and Barbara Jean (Bengston) Hardin.

Survivors include one daughter: Elke (Ben) Darling of Elkridge, Maryland; two brothers: James (Cindy) Hardin of West Point, Iowa and Ronnie (Gina) Hardin of Denmark, Iowa; five nephews: Austin (Shauna Zanolli) Hardin of Providence, Rhode Island; Andy (Ashley) Hardin (sons: Coby and Parker) of West Point, Iowa; Adam Hardin (son Isaiah) of West Point, Iowa; Archie Hardin of North Liberty, Iowa and Willie James; three nieces: Renae (Brandon) Wellborn (son Jax) of Denmark, Iowa, Maria (Joshua Weeks) Hardin of Wever, Iowa and Jessica (Mike) Behne of Montrose, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Russell Lee Hardin.

Linda was a 1966 graduate of Central Lee High School in Donnellson, Iowa and a 1970 graduate of John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo, Nebraska. She worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigations from 1972 to 2009 and the University of Maryland from 2009 to 2014. Linda enjoyed working in her garden in her free time.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A Private Farmily Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, at Zion Mennonite Cemetery, rural Donnellson, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her memory to the Central Lee Foundation for a track and field scholarship in Linda’s name and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .