Linda Kay Fox

Linda Kay Fox, 65, of Brighton died Thursday afternoon April 26, 2018, at Washington County Hospital in Washington. She was born January 30, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant to Fred and Margarette Daines Lyon. Linda grew up in Wayland and graduated from Waco High School in 1972. She married Ronald Fox and they were later divorced. Linda worked for many years at Heatalator in Mt Pleasant.

.

Linda is survived by her children: Brian Fox, Brighton and Erica Hammes (Seth), Ollie, two grandchildren, two brothers: Terry Lyon (Kay), Hillsboro and William Lyon (Charlie), Mt. Pleasant and two sisters: Sherri Christner (Dale), Rome and Barbara J. Shelman (Kenneth), Olds. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Jennifer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday May 1, 2018, at the Brighton United Church with Rev. Rick Zickefoose officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Hook Cemetery north of Brighton. Visitation will be 10 – 11 A.M. Tuesday immediately preceding the funeral service. Memorials for the family may be left at the church or mailed to the family at P.O. Box 281, Brighton, IA 52540. Arrangements are in the care of Gould Funeral Home of Brighton.