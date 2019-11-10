Linda I. Hourihan

Linda I. Hourihan, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 9, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

According to her wishes, Mrs. Hourihan has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Salem Friends Church. Inurnment will be in Salem South Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Linda Hourihan Memorial to assist the family. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.