Linda Hattie Westra,

Linda Hattie Westra, 63 of Wayland, died Monday, July 17, 2017 in Wayland.

Her body has been cremated and a private family celebration will be held at a later date. Beatty Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be designated to funeral expenses or her grandchildren’s college.

Linda was born February 2, 1954 in Piper City, IL the daughter of Bernard and Margaret Westra. She graduated from Piper City High School in 1972 and Southeastern Community College in 2004.

She was employed with Motorla/Celestica in Mt. Pleasant for 17 years and lived in Wayland the last 4 years. She enjoyed caring for her granddaughters, putting her own personal influence on Zack and Bradin Kaufman. Collecting flamingos, drinking Pepsi, watching football, basketball and visiting with neighbors, friends and family.

Survivors include her son Paul Westra of Mt. Pleasant; siblings, Mike Westra (Jackie) of Mesa, AZ, Jim Westra (Barb) of Sterling, IL, Doug Westra of Mesa, AZ, Ann Smithberger (Robert) Virginia Beach, VA, Robert Westra (Bonnie), Mesa, AZ, Sara McArtor (Jim) Crawfordsville, IA, Carol Baylor (Jeff) Mt. Pleasant, IA and Beth Collicott (Keith) of Mesa, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Larry.