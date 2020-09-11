Linda (Felder) Larson

Linda (Felder) Larson, 66, of North Richland Hills, TX, passed away at Medical City, Fort Worth, TX on September 1, 2020. Born November 29, 1953, she was the daughter of Jerry and Delores (Mishak) Felder. Linda grew up in Alta Vista, IA and attended St. Williams School. She graduated from New Hampton High School in 1972. After high school Linda worked in various jobs including cosmetology.

Linda married Jeff Larson on January 23, 1982, at Winfield, IA. Their family remembers the day quite well as there was such a bad ice storm in Iowa that very few were able to make it down to the wedding.

Linda and Jeff moved to Phoenix, AZ later in 1982. While in Phoenix Linda enjoyed her job at Oscar Taylor’s and meeting various celebrities there. Jeff’s work later took them to the Denver, CO area and then eventually to North Richland Hills, TX, where they were currently residing.

Linda loved having a drink and sharing a story or joke with family and friends. Her nieces in Iowa always looked forward to a visit with Aunt Linda and Uncle Jeff.

Linda had a lifelong love of cats and shared her home with many special ones over the years.

Linda is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jeff of North Richland Hills TX; brother, Mike (Kate) Felder of Alta Vista, IA; nieces, Erika (Paul) Troyna of Colwell, IA; Toni (Brad) Schwickerath (Jake, Cora and Jamie) of New Hampton, IA; Annie Felder of Cedar Rapids, IA; uncle Gerry (Marilee) Mishak of New Hampton, IA. Jeff’s family includes brother Larry Larson of Iowa City, IA; brother Dick Larson of Winfield, IA; and sister Cindy (Bill) Finke of Winfield, IA.

Linda is now reunited with her parents, Jerry and Delores Felder, and in-laws Dale and Bernadine Larson.

Graveside services for Linda will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Sheridan Cemetery, rural Mount Union. Online condolences may be shared at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.