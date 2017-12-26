Linda Dunbar Appleby

Linda K. Appleby 68, of Clovis, Calif., passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at St. Agnes Hospital, in Fresno, CA.

A memorial service in Iowa and a memorial service of scattering of ashes in the Pacific Ocean, per her request, will be held at a later date in San Diego, CA. The Cremation Society of Central California, Fresno, CA is in charge of arrangements. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org).

Born April 7, 1948, in Washington, IA., Linda Kay Dunbar was the daughter of Dale and Maurine Sheets Dunbar of Mt Pleasant. She attended Keota grade school until the family moved to southeast of Fairfield (Mt Zion area) in 1957. She was a 1967 graduate of Fairfield High School, Fairfield, IA. She graduated Northeast Missouri State College, now called Truman State University in Kirksville, MO. She moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1969. She married John Appleby, on March 28, 1975 in Las Vegas, NV, and they later divorced in 1994.

For 10 years (1969-1979), Linda worked at Hughes Aircraft in Culver City, CA. She then owned and operated a small business in West Los Angeles called “Mail Call” in (1979-1989). She retired due to her illness of MS, and then moved to Clovis, CA near Fresno in 1994.

Linda is survived by a brother Dennis (Betty) Dunbar, of Muscatine, IA; brother Lyle (Ann) Dunbar of San Diego, CA; a sister, Judith (Ben) Bower of Mount Pleasant, IA; brother John (Angie) Dunbar of Fairfield, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.