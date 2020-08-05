Linda Dianne Messer

Linda Dianne Messer, 70, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence in Washington, Iowa.

Celebration of life services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington with Pastor Tony Widdel officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church on Saturday afternoon. Interment will be private.

Please visit www.jonesfh.com for the complete obituary previously published.