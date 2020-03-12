Lincoln Street RR Crossing Will Be Closed

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities would like to inform our customers and general public that on Wednesday, March 18th the Utilities and Tim Terrell & Company will be directional drilling a new water main with protective casing at the N. Lincoln Street BNSF railroad crossing. To facilitate the project, N. Lincoln Street will be closed from E. Vernon Street to E. Taft Street on Wednesday, March 18th through Friday, March 20th.

The Utilities regrets any inconvenience. For questions or additional details, please call 319-385-2121 (24 hrs.).