Lillian “Lil” Chrisinger

Funeral Services for 91 year old, Lillian “Lil” Chrisinger of Winfield will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swedesburg. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Winfield Scott Cemetery in Winfield. Visitation for Lil will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services, formerly the Honts Funeral Home, of Winfield.