LifeLong links Public Service Presentation

Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winfield is pleased to host a representative of LifeLong Links Thursday, May 10 at 1:30 PM. LifeLong Links is the free state-wide aging and disability resource that helps older Iowans, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and their caregivers think about and plan for long-term independent living. The first step in making sound decisions for needs for services is to discover what resources are available. LifeLong Links helps to identify service options in a local area, as well as wider connections, such as Iowa COMPASS, the Iowa Family Caregiver Program, and Iowa 2-1-1, for example.

LifeLong Links is a program of the Milestones Area Agency on Aging, which serves Southeast Iowa. From offices in Burlington, Davenport, and Ottumwa, Milestones is present in seventeen counties in Southeast Iowa to promote independent, healthy living by providing services to support older individuals, those living with disabilities, veterans, and family caregivers. Milestones offers not only services, such as preparation and delivery of Congregate Meals, but also offers opportunities to volunteer as drivers, meal center helpers, as well as program presenters, and a variety of other offerings.

Whether interested in services for yourself or a family member, in planning for possible future needs, or in volunteering, there will be something of interest at this presentation on LifeLong Links. There is no charge for the presentation, and nothing to buy. Afterward there is time planned for refreshments and questions, with printed materials available. Please call Sunrise Terrace, 319-257-3303, to reserve a place Thursday, May 10, at 1:30 PM. The address is 706 West Central Avenue in Winfield.