Let There Be Peace: Lessons & Carols with Iowa Wesleyan University

Mount Pleasant, IA – October 14, 2019 – Iowa Wesleyan University invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with the time-honored tradition of Lessons & Carols featuring musicians from IW and the tri-state region.

This sacred service, entitled “Let There be Peace,” will be held at 7pm on Saturday, December 7, in IW’s historic Chapel Auditorium; and at 7pm on Sunday, December 8, at the Washington Area Performing Arts and Event Center.

Join us as we celebrate the holiday season with traditional and contemporary choral and orchestral music paired with scriptures that recount the Christmas story.

“Lessons & Carols is the culmination of a semester’s work and such a special time for our students and faculty,” said Blair Buffington, Director of Choral Activities and Artistic Director of the event. “We want to share some peace with our community this year, and music is the perfect way to deliver that message.”

The community is invited to attend these free concert/services. A free-will offering will be collected to benefit students in the IW Music Department.

Bring your family and help us celebrate the season, “Let There Be Peace: A Service of Lessons & Carols,” with Iowa Wesleyan University.