Lester Earl Hawthorne,

Lester Earl Hawthorne, 69, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 4:57 P.M. Monday December 25, 2017 at his home.

Born February 8, 1948 at Fairfield, Iowa the son of Earl B. and Enid Pearson Hawthorne. On June 7, 1970 at Fairfield, Iowa he married Cathy Wixom.

Survivors include his wife Cathy of Farmington, one daughter Heather Hawthorne of Fort Madison, Iowa. One son Heath (Amy) Hawthorne of Fort Madison, Iowa. Grandchildren Coty (Kasey) Miller, Clayton Craig, Sammy Craig, Ophelia Craig and Brooklyn Harvey.

One brother David Hawthorne of Farmington. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Sharon Stone.

Lester was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the Farmington American Legion Post #236 and the National Rifle Association. He retired from the Iowa State Penitentiary in 2010. Lester enjoyed golfing, hunting, target shooting, working on cars and drag racing. Lester loved his family especially his grandbabies.

Friends may call after 1:00 P.M. Friday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington where the family will meet with friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday December 30, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Farmington with Pastor Chad Welch officiating.

Burial with full military rites by the Farmington American Legion will be held in the Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.