LeRoy William Pilcher, Jr.

LeRoy William Pilcher, Jr., 49, of Donnellson, passed away at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Born July 4, 1968 in Keosauqua, Iowa the son of LeRoy Pilcher, Sr. and Barbara (Starnes) Huddleston. On February 14, 1997 he married Julia Lee Johnson in Washington, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Julia of Donnellson, Iowa; one daughter: Kearston (Kaleb) Droz of Mountain Home, Arkansas; one son: Jacob Jenkins of Burlington, Iowa; three grandchildren: Paisley Droz, Tinsley Droz and Elijah Jenkins; his father LeRoy (Lona) Pilcher of Keosauqua, Iowa; step-father: Jerry Huddleston of Keosauqua; two brothers: Shawn (Heather) Pilcher of Farmington, Iowa and Winford (Erica) Pilcher of Milton, Iowa; two sisters: Renae Sue (Rick) Rath of Des Moines, Iowa and Caroline (Gary) Helterban of Hillsboro, Iowa and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son: Spencer Pilcher; his mother: Barbara and his grandparents.

LeRoy was a graduate of Van Buren High School. He attended college in Centerville for Drafting. He worked for four years at Gregory Manufacturing in Fort Madison and twenty years at Alaniz and Sons in Mt. Pleasant. LeRoy was a hard worker. He loved his family, animals, watching movies, hunting, fishing and playing video games.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Andy Bunnell officiating.

Friends and family are invited to a remembrance meal after the service.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in his memory for melanoma cancer research.

