Leroy W. Mueller

Leroy W. Mueller, 67, of rural West Point, Iowa, passed away at 10:54 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa surrounded by his family.

Born November 19, 1950 in Fort Madison, Iowa the son of Wilfred Caspar and Germaine C. (Krogmeier) Mueller. On March 12, 1976, he married Carol Hellige at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, Iowa. She preceded him in death on January 24, 2002. He later married Barbara Jean (Kavanagh – Johnson) on November 5, 2005 at St. James Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife: Barb of West Point; two sons: Ryan (Sara) Mueller of Fort Madison and Jason (Traci) Mueller of Cedar Rapids; one daughter: Stacey (Ryan) Gerling of Burlington; three step-daughters: Brenda (Linkin) Johnson of Bonaparte, Lisa (Tatz) Johnson of Des Moines and Kathy (Mike English) Johnson of Burlington; eleven grandchildren: Nicole, Josh, Brooke, Kayla, Jordan, Rose, Brooke, Owen, Kiera, Kelly and Brandon; five brothers and sisters: Gene (Marianne) Mueller of Denver, Colorado, Lois Heffley Durham of North Carolina, Eileen Mueller of Bettendorf, Iowa, Diane (Joe) Scogland of Bettendorf, Iowa and Randy (friend Debbie) Mueller of Eagle Grove, Wisconsin. Also surviving are several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carol and his parents.

Leroy was a lifelong farmer and also worked as a welder at J.I. Case retiring after thirty years. He a United States Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in St. Paul, the Houghton Knights of Columbus and Prairie Hunters Gun Club. Leroy enjoyed rides on his Gator, tending to his livestock and looking over his property watching nature’s animals.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 23, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Following the visitation his body will be entrusted to the Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church in St. Paul with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.

Burial will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery in St. Paul with full military rites presented by the the West Point American Legion Holtz-Geers Post #668.

A memorial has been established in his memory for West Point Fire & Rescue or St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.